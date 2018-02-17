Bad news for Chelsea, Real Madrid transfer boost as CFC star open to surprise move claims report

Real Madrid linked with swoop for Chelsea star Willian

Chelsea ace Willian has been playing a key role for Antonio Conte this season, but it’s reported that he’s open to a transfer to join Real Madrid.

The 29-year-old has scored 10 goals and provided 10 assists in 40 appearances in all competitions, despite not being a regular starter at Stamford Bridge.

It appears as though that influential impact has captured the attention of Real Madrid, as according to Don Balon, as re-reported by The Express, it’s claimed that Los Blancos are keen on snapping up the Brazilian international and believe the feeling over a move to the Bernabeu is mutual.

Whether or not he could displace the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale in the pecking order at Madrid is doubtful, but as he has proven for Chelsea, Willian can be a key addition to any squad to offer quality and depth.

After joining the Premier League giants in 2013, he has gone on to make 221 appearances in all competitions, and interestingly, he has been more productive in the last three seasons.

He has now registered double scoring figures in each of the last three campaigns, and he’s already just two behind his best tally this season, as he looks to surpass his best haul of 12 goals last year.

As a result, the reasoning behind Madrid’s reported interest is there, but it remains to be seen whether or not suggestions that Willian is ready to swap Chelsea for the Spanish capital this summer leads to an exit.