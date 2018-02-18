“Sell him” – Tottenham fans want £50m star gone after “truly awful” performance in FA Cup upset

Tottenham fans were left frustrated after watching their side slip to a 2-2 draw against League One side Rochdale in the FA Cup.

A late 93rd minute goal from Rochdale rescued a replay after Harry Kane had converted a late penalty for Tottenham minutes before.

Many Tottenham fans aimed their frustrations at left-back Danny Rose.

Spurs were understandably gutted to have been held to a draw by a side rooted to the bottom of League One. However, one player in particular was on the receiving end of a flurry of abuse.

Danny Rose has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United in recent months and it would appear that Spurs fans now want the deal to materialise after his performance today.

The Sun reported just last month that Jose Mourinho and Man United were eyeing a £50m move for Rose.

Many Spurs fans believe it is now time for Tottenham to allow Rose to leave and took to social media to voice their concerns over the England international’s poor form.

Danny Rose has been beyond awful today. — Simon Farrow (@Charliemouse8) February 18, 2018

Man United come get Rose — Dom “Tigz” AJ (@DomTigzAJ) February 18, 2018

The sooner we sell Danny Rose and bring in a replacement the better. The guy couldn’t care less about the club. — daniel cox (@danielstevencox) February 18, 2018

Literally needed to sit back for 5 mins and again we can’t do it, rather sell Rose now — Sam Thompson (@Thompson123Sam) February 18, 2018

I didn’t see that Rose was kissing the camera and dedicated it to Ryan Mason until now, respect him for that. But he’s performance was still shocking and still want us to sell him — OnomahIsABaller (@SpursD22) February 18, 2018