Chelsea set to step up efforts to beat Tottenham and Manchester City to £50million transfer

Chelsea are reportedly poised to step up interest in Wilfried Zaha

The Crystal Palace winger has been in fine form this season

Tottenham and Manchester City are also in for Zaha

Chelsea are reportedly set to step up their interest in the transfer of Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha ahead of the summer, with Tottenham and Manchester City also chasing him.

The Daily Mirror claims Chelsea look prepared to join the running for £50million-rated Zaha’s signature after his fine form in the Premier League this season has been one of the main factors giving Palace any hope of securing survival in the top flight.

The Ivory Coast international notably flopped at Manchester United earlier in his career but looks back to his best now and could get another stab at playing for a top club.

Chelsea don’t exactly look in desperate need of new attacking players, but it is claimed that they’re interested in the 25-year-old and he could be a decent long-term replacement for ageing duo Pedro and Willian.

Still, it could also be that Chelsea fear losing Eden Hazard this summer and would need a replacement amid talk from the Daily Star that Manchester City are also among the admirers of the Belgium international.

Change is certainly needed at Stamford Bridge after a difficult season, and the addition of a pacey and skilful attacker such as Zaha could be useful in sparking the team back into life next term.

The former United ace has four goals and one assist this season in 20 appearances for Roy Hodgson’s struggling side and would no doubt contribute more if surrounded by better players and a more functioning squad in general.