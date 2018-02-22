Arsenal fans have decided on their worst player ever after shambolic Ostersunds defeat

Arsenal fans have finally lost patience with Danny Welbeck this evening, dubbing the England international the worst player of the Arsene Wenger era, and some much worse.

Many are starting to doubt if Welbeck has any footballing ability at all after a dire display against Ostersunds tonight, which Arsenal lost 2-1 despite still going through 4-2 on aggregate.

Arsenal were far more convincing in their first leg with a 3-0 away win against the Swedish minnows, who were formed after Wenger actually became Arsenal manager back in 1996/97.

Arsenal forward Danny Welbeck
Arsenal fans have had enough of Danny Welbeck

In that time, has there been a worse player to wear the Gunners shirt than Welbeck? The former Manchester United man has certainly struggled in much of his time in north London, scoring just 22 goals in 94 appearances – never once hitting double figures in a single season.

For a striker at the top level, that is a woeful record, and he should be able to find the back of the net against a team of Ostersunds’ quality, with his poor performance tonight enough to convince Arsenal fans he’s up there with the worst to ever wear the shirt…

