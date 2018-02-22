£44m Arsenal target left out of club squad ahead of imminent transfer

Arsenal transfer target Yannick Carrasco looks to be heading to China

The winger was left out of Atletico Madrid’s squad tonight

Carrasco wants more playing time ahead of the World Cup

Arsenal look set to miss out on the transfer of Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco after he was left out of Diego Simeone’s Europa League squad tonight.

According to the Sun, the Belgium international is closing in on a move to Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang, despite previous links with Premier League clubs.

Carrasco has shone in fits and bursts for Atletico, but has never completely nailed down a regular spot in the side due to a lack of consistency in his performances.

The Sun also claim he’s had some troubles with team-mates at the club, and he now seems set to move on to ensure he’s playing regularly ahead of this summer’s World Cup.

Mundo Deportivo only last month claimed Arsenal were willing to pay around £44million for Carrasco, while the Sun also mention past interest from Chelsea and Manchester United.

It remains to be seen if Carrasco can lift his game elsewhere and eventually earn another big move around Europe, but for now it seems he’s set to become the latest big name to chase the money on offer in China.

Arsenal could’ve done with a wide-man like Carrasco on their books after losing both Alexis Sanchez and Theo Walcott in January, with Alex Iwobi badly struggling of late.