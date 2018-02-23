Arsenal injury news: Double boost for Wenger ahead of Man City clash in Carabao Cup final

Arsenal set for double injury boost ahead of Man City clash

Gunners take on Guardiola’s side in League Cup final at Wembley on Sunday

Ramsey, Ozil could be fit to face them to provide lift for Wenger

Arsenal take on Man City in the League Cup final at Wembley on Sunday, and Arsene Wenger has shared two positive bits of injury news.

The Gunners fell to a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Ostersunds in the Europa League on Thursday night, but they were still able to advance to the round of 16.

However, they’ll now have to produce a much-improved performance against Pep Guardiola’s side this weekend, and Wenger will undoubtedly be hoping that he has as close to a fully-fit team as possible to grab what is likely to be their best shot at silverware this season.

As seen in the tweets below from freelance injury analyst Ben Dinnery, Arsenal are expecting to have both Aaron Ramsey and Mesut Ozil available as they overcome fitness problems to feature.

While Ozil’s got five goals and seven assists in 24 appearances in all competitions so far this season, Ramsey netted a hat-trick not so long ago as he was seemingly set to benefit from the increased creativity around him with Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang arriving at the club last month.

In turn, Wenger will hope that the pair are at his disposal for their next outing, but that won’t do much to fix the leaks at the back as they continue to be porous defensively which could be their downfall against a City side who have scored 79 goals in 27 Premier League games.

Wenger says Aaron Ramsey “looks to be available” but the Wales international faces a fitness test today. Those players involved in the @EuropaLeague last night against Ostersunds FK need to be assessed. @Carabao_Cup #AFC — Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) February 23, 2018