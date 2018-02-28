Arsenal make €65million star their top transfer target with Serie A star looking Liverpool-bound

Arsenal could miss out on Stefan de Vrij to Liverpool

Arsene Wenger looks set to go after Jose Gimenez instead

The Atletico Madrid defender has a €65million release clause

READ MORE: Arsenal hero raises concerns over Jack Wilshere amid AFC struggles

Arsenal are reportedly ready to make Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez their priority transfer target this summer due to expecting to miss out to Liverpool for the signing of Lazio centre-back Stefan de Vrij.

The Gunners look in dire need of strengthening at the back after a shambolic 3-0 Carabao Cup final defeat at the hands of Manchester City, during which Shkodran Mustafi made a dreadful error for the opening goal.

It’s been a poor season overall for Arsenal, who look at risk of missing out on the top four and who will surely need to spend more money to get back to where they once were.

Gimenez has shone in La Liga and could be the answer for Wenger, with Gol Digital claiming he’s now the club’s top target and that he has a release clause of just €65million.

That doesn’t seem to much to pay for a top centre-back in this market, even if De Vrij would have been available on a free as he runs down his contract at Lazio.

Still, Gol Digital claim he looks more likely to join Liverpool instead, so Arsenal fans will be pleased to see their club moving on and identifying alternative targets for an important position.