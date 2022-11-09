Chelsea are considering a January move for Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez.

With Graham Potter recently appointed a Chelsea manager, the club are beginning a rebuild where many players will leave and Potter will look to bring in certain players who will suit his system.

Potter currently has a squad full of players from previous managers, so over the next few transfer windows, he will be looking to shape his squad if Chelsea allow him the time to do so.

One player they are now being linked with is Atletico Madrid defender Gimenez, with Rudy Galetti reporting that Chelsea could make a move for him in January.

The report claims that after failing to qualify for the next round of the Champions League, Atletico could be under pressure to sell due to financial problems.

Gimenez would be an excellent addition to the Chelsea squad and could be a replacement for Thiago Silva. Silva has been imperative for Chelsea but the Brazilian isn’t getting any younger, and with Gimenez being more than ten years younger than Silva, he could be the ideal, long-term replacement.