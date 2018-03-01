Jose Mourinho tipped to launch Chelsea raid, bookies add AC Milan to transfer battle

Man Utd, AC Milan tipped to make Willian move, as per bookmakers

String of other European giants mentioned in report as well

Willian has impressed this season, Chelsea could regret losing him if he leaves

Man Utd and AC Milan have reportedly been tipped to make a swoop for Chelsea forward Willian at the end of the season, as reflected in their odds with the bookmakers.

The Brazilian international is having a fine season at Stamford Bridge, as although he hasn’t always been able to establish himself as a starter for Antonio Conte, he’s still got 12 goals and 10 assists in 42 appearances in all competitions so far this season.

In turn, it doesn’t seem to make too much sense from a Chelsea perspective to let him leave in the summer, as the 29-year-old remains a key option beyond the likes of Eden Hazard and Pedro and the Blues would be losing key depth.

Nevertheless, as reported by The Daily Star, bookmakers Ladbrokes are suggesting that Man Utd and Milan are joint-favourites to prise him away from Chelsea, with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain all specifically mentioned too.

Whether or not either of the European giants can successfully convince Chelsea to part company with the Brazilian ace remains to be seen, but it would appear as though Milan have the bigger need for a player with his qualities.

Gennaro Gattuso has a distinct lack of pace in his attacking options, with the likes of Suso, Hakan Calhanoglu and Giacomo Bonaventura all technically gifted, but not blessed with being able to move around the pitch as quickly as others.

In contrast, Jose Mourinho already has Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Alexis Sanchez at his disposal behind Romelu Lukaku, and so it’s debatable as to whether he really needs another player in that department.

Time will tell if the odds have rightly predicted swoops from Mourinho and Milan, with the former knowing exactly what Willian can offer having previously worked with him at Chelsea as The Guardian have also linked them with a reunion.