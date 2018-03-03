Huge boost for Liverpool as superstar no longer nailed on to leave for Champions League giants

Liverpool have been handed a huge boost with it no longer looking a nailed on certainty that a star will leave for a huge European club.

A Liverpool midfielder had been heavily linked with a move to Juventus with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

However, recent reports suggest that the deal for Emre Can to leave is no longer as inevitable as it first appeared.

READ ALSO: Liverpool transfer news: Contact made for £50m Man Utd target to solve key issue

Liverpool have been handed a huge boost in their quest to keep Emre Can at Anfield with the German no longer nailed on to join Juventus.

Recent reports in the last six months have suggested that the German midfielder was ready to seal an inevitable move to Juventus from Liverpool at the end of the season with Can’s contract at Anfield set to expire.

TalkSport reported just last month that the deal had been agreed and finalised amid suggestions from former Napoli sporting director Pierpaolo Marino that is was a ‘done deal’.

However, the Sun have reported this weekend that the deal no longer looks an inevitability as it was first reported.

The report states that Juventus chief Giuseppe Marotta no longer feels confident that the German Liverpool midfielder will complete a deal to join the Serie A side.

The report however suggests that the feeling of uncertainty from Juventus is because they feel Can could have his head turned by over clubs rather than penning an extension at Liverpool.

The German has become an integral part of Jurgen Klopp’s side in recent years and Can has made 23 appearances in the Premier League for Liverpool this season and has even registered three goals alongside four assists in the league this season.