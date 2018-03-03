Real Madrid desperate to avoid losing top starlet as Barcelona and PL giants circle

Barcelona, Chelsea linked with swoop for Real Madrid starlet Oscar Rodriguez

Youngster’s current contract with the Spanish giants expires this summer

Highly-rated, Madrid will not want to lose him especially for nothing

Real Madrid reportedly face a battle to keep promising young starlet Oscar Rodriguez at the club, with Barcelona and Chelsea keen on him.

The 19-year-old has come through the ranks at the Bernabeu since 2015, and aside from an appearance in the Copa del Rey earlier this season, he’s got eight goals and five assists in 30 appearances at youth level.

His quality and early promise has evidently been noticed, as Don Balon, as re-reported by The Express, claim that both Barcelona and Chelsea have been alerted to his talents.

Further, they’ll be even keener on snapping him up this summer given that his current contract expires at the end of this season, and so he may very well be available on a free transfer.

That’s a nightmare scenario for Real Madrid, as ultimately they’d be losing one of their more promising youngsters and not receiving a single Euro for him, and so it’s no surprise that Don Balon add that Florentino Perez is keen to get a new contract in place.

Much though will surely depend on his ability to break into the first-team set up at the Bernabeu under Zinedine Zidane, as at 19 years of age, he’ll be desperate for playing time at the highest level and he could get that elsewhere on the basis of what we’ve seen from him so far.

Perhaps an alternative plan for Los Blancos would be to secure him a long-term deal and send him out on loan to gain experience and get playing time. Then perhaps there is a short-term and long-term plan in place to convince him to stay with the club and not either join their bitter rivals or a Premier League giant in Chelsea.