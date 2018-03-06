Real Madrid join £58million transfer battle for priority Arsenal target

Real Madrid have reportedly joined the running to seal the transfer of Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez, according to sources in Spain.

The Uruguay international has looked one of the top young centre-backs in Europe in recent years after shining in both La Liga and the Champions League for Atletico.

MORE: Barcelona worried as €60m star tempted by Arsenal transfer offer

Diego Simeone would hate to lose such an important player, and even worst if to one of the club’s biggest rivals in Real Madrid.

According to Don Balon, citing Spanish TV show El Chiringuito, Real president Florentino Perez is a big fan of Gimenez and is eager to bring him to the Bernabeu.

Their report states that the 23-year-old has a release clause of £58million in his contract, which looks a very decent amount in this market following sizeable fees recently paid for the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Aymeric Laporte in the same position.

This could be a blow to Arsenal’s transfer plans, however, with Gol Digital recently reporting that the Gunners were making Gimenez their top target for the summer ahead.

Arsene Wenger’s side certainly look in need of strengthening at the back after the woeful recent form of the likes of Shkodran Mustafi and Laurent Koscielny, while Per Mertesacker is due to retire at the end of the season.