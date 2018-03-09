Video: Adam Lewis scores insane free-kick goal for Liverpool vs Manchester United in U23s clash

Manchester United take on Liverpool in the Premier League this weekend, but the Under-23s have been in action tonight and have set a pretty high standard for goals to live up to.

Youngster Adam Lewis curled in an insanely good free-kick for the Reds in this U23 clash, and there’s really not a great deal that can be said about it apart from – just watch.

The 18-year-old is described on Liverpool’s official site as being a versatile talent, capable of playing in either midfield or defence.

He’s also an England Under-17 international who’s been on Liverpool’s books since representing the club at Under-6 level.

What a free kick from Adam Lewis! Gives Liverpool U23’s the lead against Manchester United. pic.twitter.com/jBsrWwwjSw — GolTorGoal (@GoalTorGol) March 9, 2018

What it doesn’t mention is that he’s clearly a dead-ball genius and surely one to look out for in the future, with this perfectly-struck set-piece something Gareth Bale would be proud of.

John Arne Riise provided us with one of the finest Liverpool free-kicks against United in the Premier League, and this would certainly be remembered as an all-time great strike of the fixture had it been at senior level.