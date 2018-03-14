Premier League side ready to raid Arsenal again in summer transfer window

Everton are reportedly ready to make another raid on Arsenal in this summer’s transfer window by signing midfielder Jack Wilshere on a free.

The England international is yet to sign a new contract at the Emirates Stadium, and the Daily Mirror report that Wilshere could be offered better money at Goodison Park.

MORE: Alexis Sanchez blamed for ruining three Manchester United players since joining from Arsenal

If this move goes through, Wilshere would join former Arsenal team-mate Theo Walcott at Everton after the England winger made the switch to Merseyside in January.

It would be a big blow for Arsenal to lose Wilshere after his impressive form this season since returning from a loan spell at Bournemouth.

Despite his Arsenal career looking over when he left on loan last season, the 26-year-old has looked back to his best this term despite a poor campaign from the Gunners overall.

Arsene Wenger would surely not want to see a key player like Wilshere move to another Premier League side, but it looks like it could be harder and harder for the club to keep hold of him if Everton offer better money.

As well as that, the Toffees would likely be better able to guarantee the midfielder more regular playing time at the top level and boost his chances of getting back into the England national side.