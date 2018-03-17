Bad news for Liverpool: Key Reds midfielder hauled of injured during Jurgen Klopp’s side’s clash against Watford

Liverpool were dealt a blow during their match Watford at Anfield, as German midfielder Emre Can was taken off injured in the first half.

This is according to the Sun, who are reporting that former Bayer Leverkusen star was holding his back whilst he was being substituted against the Hornets on Saturday evening.

The news outlet are also stating that the Reds will be worrying about the fitness of the German international following the incident in the match.

Since joining Jurgen Klopp’s side, the German has managed to make a total of 165 appearances for the Reds, the player has managed to score a total of 14 times and bag 12 assists in the process.

His immense physical ability and positional awareness makes him the perfect player to fit into Jurgen Klopp’s system.

So far this campaign, Can has managed to amass a total of six goals and five assists in 36 appearances for the Reds, an impressive record.

If Can is injured for a fairly long amount if time, it’ll surely come as a big loss for the Merseyside-club, who would love to have him for their crucial Champions League clash against rivals Manchester City.