Who is Ryan Sessegnon? The wonderkid tipped to replace Luke Shaw

Fulham’s Ryan Sessegnon, has been identified by Jose Mourinho to replace Luke Shaw at Manchester Utd next season, according to reports.

Shaw was substituted at half-time during Man Utd’s 2-0 FA Cup quarter-final victory against Brighton and manager Mourinho was critical of the left-back’s performance once again.

SEE MORE: Netherlands vs England TV channel, kick-off time, date, odds and squads

Speaking after the game, Mourinho said that he elected to take off Shaw, rather than fellow full-back, Antonio Valencia because of his poor defensive showing.

“Luke, in the first half, every time they came in his corridor, the cross came in and a dangerous situation was coming,” the Portuguese said.

“I was not happy with his performance.”

According to the BBC, sources close to the 22-year-old, is understood to have been upset by Mourinho’s comments and could leave this summer.

Sessegnon could replace Shaw, with the 17-year-old Fulham star putting in a string of impressive displays in the Championship.

Sessegnon has played at left-back and on the wing for the Cottages, and boasts impressive numbers this season.

Blessed with incredible pace and skill, he has 14 goals and five assists in 38 games this term and has been a key player for Fulham, who are aiming to secure their place in the Premier League next season.

Who is Ryan Sessegnon and what is his background?

Ryan Sessegnon was born on May 18, 2000 and is a south west London native who been likened to Gareth Bale.

He joined Fulham as an eight-year-old and has been described as the future of English football by his teammates.

Such praise was unsurprising, given that it only took him eight years to break through the ranks and into the first-team fold – making his debut aged 16 years and 81 days in August 2016.

He recorded his first senior goal within 11 days of making his debut.

This impressive feat made him the first player born in the 2000s to register an effort for an English professional side and the youngest ever to find the target in the Championship.

Sessegnon’s performances this season has been rewarded after he was named the EFL Player of the Year at the London Football Awards.

He is highly likely to move on in the summer if the Fulham fail to win promotion to the Premier League and is valued at around £50 million by the Championship club with Manchester City, Tottenham and Arsenal also said to be interested.

And Sessegnon was forthcoming at the prospect of playing in England’s top tier.

He said: “I think for any young player playing outside the Premier League, the dream is to be in the Premier League. I’m no different to any other player, I just want to play at the highest possible level.”