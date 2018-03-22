Video: Gareth Bale starts Ryan Giggs era off in style, equals Wales record

Ryan Giggs took charge of his first Wales game on Thursday, and Real Madrid star Gareth Bale was in the mood as he bagged an early brace against China.

The 28-year-old has had his trouble with injuries in recent years, while he’s been limited to 29 appearances in all competitions for Los Blancos so far this season.

SEE MORE: Video: Gareth Bale sends message to Real Madrid with superb goal for Wales vs China

He’s still managed 12 goals and seven assists in that time, and he took his goalscoring boots with him to China it seems as after producing a composed finish for his first, he didn’t take long to double his tally for the game.

In the process, Bale has now equalled Ian Rush’s goalscoring record for Wales having bagged his 28th for his country, and he’ll be hoping to add plenty more and leapfrog him in the standings sooner rather than later.

It was quite the start for Giggs though who will be desperate to be a success in his first major long-term role, and if he’s got Bale firing on all cylinders, that will certainly help him and Wales moving forward as they’ll be focusing on qualification for Euro 2020 before too long.