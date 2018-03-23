Great news for Liverpool: Key update on future of Bundesliga target

Liverpool have reportedly been handed a transfer boost after claims that the agent of Schalke ace Max Meyer has raised real doubts over his future.

The 22-year-old has made 191 appearances for the club after coming through their youth ranks, scoring 22 goals in the process and earning four caps with the senior Germany side having represented his country at every youth level prior to that.

In turn, it’s fair to say that he has shown plenty of promise and talent to this point in his career, but with his current contract set to expire this summer, his future has been shrouded in doubt.

As reported by Bild, it looks pretty bleak as far as the Bundesliga outfit are concerned as after seeing two offers turned down already, his agent is said to have cancelled a planned meeting between the two parties on short notice.

That would suggest that Meyer and his representative are perhaps beyond the point of negotiations over a new deal and will be searching for a new challenge this summer.

The Mirror add that Liverpool have been linked with the German international and so as it seemingly becomes more and more unlikely that he will commit his future to Schalke, the Reds could be in with a great chance of prising him away ahead of next season.

Meyer can be used in various roles in central midfield, and his signing may well be a crucial one as Liverpool currently have their own doubts over getting a new contract in place for a key figure.

Emre Can is set to become a free agent in a few months time unless he pens a new deal between now and the end of the season, and so while the club have already confirmed, via their official site, that Naby Keita will arrive this summer, signing Meyer will add further quality and depth if they have to replace an outgoing star too.