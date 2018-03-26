Jose Mourinho ORDERS Man Utd to make €70m transfer an URGENT priority in major summer shake-up

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has made an urgent transfer request to his club ahead of a major summer shake-up at Old Trafford.

According to reports, the Portuguese tactician has informed United that his priority target at left-back is Juventus’ Alex Sandro, followed closely by Celtic youngster Kieran Tierney.

The Daily Record claim Mourinho would love to sign Sandro as an ideal replacement for the struggling Luke Shaw, while Chelsea have also been strongly linked with the Brazil international in the past.

However, Sandro has a €70million asking price at Juventus at the moment that could prove a little too much for United to pay, particularly as Tierney can likely leave Celtic for just £20m.

Alex Sandro transfer – can Manchester United afford it?

It remains to be seen how much the Red Devils will have to spend this summer, and player sales could help give Mourinho the funds he needs to secure the signing of his first-choice Sandro.

Ander Herrera, Juan Mata and Chris Smalling are among those looking likely to leave, while even big names like David de Gea and Paul Pogba face uncertain futures at Old Trafford and could command more hefty fees.

Sandro is one of the best left-backs in the world and would surely be worth paying the money for, but Mourinho may have to convince his board of that after spending plenty at the club so far without much return in the way of silverware and success.