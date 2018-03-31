Great news for Barcelona: €50M-rated Roma star could be set to miss key Champions League clash

Barcelona have been handed some great news ahead of their Champions League clash against Roma next week, after reports emerged stating that key midfielder Radja Nainggolan could be set to miss the match through injury.

The Sun are stating that Belgian international Nainggolan was taken off during his side’s clash with Bologna today, and that the Italian side could now be set to take on Barca without one of their key figures in the side.

MORE: Barcelona transfer target explains trip to city amid speculation of move

The news outlet are also stating that Roma conceded almost immediately after the midfielder was taken off, highlighting just how important he is to Eusebio Di Francesco’s side.

Barcelona will surely be delighted to hear this news, as since joining the Italian giants in January 2014, the Belgian maestro has proven to be one of the club’s most talented and important players/

In 194 appearances for the Giallorossi, the the 29-year-old has managed to amass a total of 30 goals and 26 assists, a decent record for a central midfielder.

TransferMarketWeb have reported in the past that Nainggolan has been valued at at least €50M, meaning that he is valued highly by the Italian side, and rightly so, as the player has shown time and time again that he is one of the highest quality midfielders in Europe.

Should this news be true, it remains to be seen just how much Roma will miss Nainggolan when they come up against the Spanish giants next week.