Video: Sadio Mane dive at Crystal Palace sees Liverpool ace slammed by viewers

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane was booked in the first half of his side’s clash with Crystal Palace on Saturday, as he was adjudged to have dived in the box.

The Senegal international was arguably the liveliest Reds player on the pitch as he also had a goal ruled out for offside in an entertaining opening 45 minutes, but his good work was undone by this.

SEE MORE: ‘Fast asleep again’ – Liverpool fans fume, slam ‘terrible liability’ in Crystal Palace clash

Referee Neil Swarbrick appeared to hesitate at first and looked for assistance from one of the other officials, but he stopped play and brandished the yellow card to Mane on a frustrating start to the afternoon for Liverpool.

Palace took the lead from the penalty spot after Loris Karius brought Wilfried Zaha down in the area, and so Jurgen Klopp, who took charge of his 100th Premier League game this weekend, will be desperate for a reaction from his players.

Sadly for Mane though, this isn’t going to reflect well on him, and while there were some Liverpool fans arguing his case and slamming officials for not being consistent given other incidents this season, many others refused to buy the winger’s theatrics and slammed his actions, as seen in the tweets below.

This dive from Mane is outrageous ? could compete at the Olympics with moves like this #CRYLIV pic.twitter.com/jihfPbFywo — #TapInFootball (@Tap_infootball) March 31, 2018

Live replay of Mane’s penalty appeal. pic.twitter.com/TMEflTLkpl — Oddschecker (@Oddschecker) March 31, 2018

Representation of Mane’s reaction time for the penalty incident. #CRYLIV pic.twitter.com/Wnwpgb5jDC — Paddy Power (@paddypower) March 31, 2018

Where was you when Mane got shot? pic.twitter.com/VViRiBBa1x — Calvin Crush (@beeky_chastard) March 31, 2018

On first glance – nailed on penalty. On second – shocking dive from Sadio Mane. — Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) March 31, 2018

Sadio Mane with the worst piece of acting since David Beckham in King Arthur. #CRYLIV — Paddy Power (@paddypower) March 31, 2018

Mane booked for diving… He’s not English so therefore this is BAD! — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) March 31, 2018

@Bevan2703 don’t ever talk about Alli diving again….

It was a 9.5/10 from Mane. pic.twitter.com/DTPtlBp4KE — Lee Smith (@smiffy1983) March 31, 2018

Someone tell me the difference between the contact Mane felt there and the contact Lamela felt at Anfield? Referees are a shambles — Ü (@ThoseScouseLads) March 31, 2018

If that was Dele Alli or Harry Kane then they get the pen there. But Mané isn’t English so no pen — LFC Stanley House (@LFCStanleyHouse) March 31, 2018