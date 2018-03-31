Video: Sadio Mane dive at Crystal Palace sees Liverpool ace slammed by viewers

Posted by
Video: Sadio Mane dive at Crystal Palace sees Liverpool ace slammed by viewers

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane was booked in the first half of his side’s clash with Crystal Palace on Saturday, as he was adjudged to have dived in the box.

The Senegal international was arguably the liveliest Reds player on the pitch as he also had a goal ruled out for offside in an entertaining opening 45 minutes, but his good work was undone by this.

SEE MORE: ‘Fast asleep again’ – Liverpool fans fume, slam ‘terrible liability’ in Crystal Palace clash

Referee Neil Swarbrick appeared to hesitate at first and looked for assistance from one of the other officials, but he stopped play and brandished the yellow card to Mane on a frustrating start to the afternoon for Liverpool.

Palace took the lead from the penalty spot after Loris Karius brought Wilfried Zaha down in the area, and so Jurgen Klopp, who took charge of his 100th Premier League game this weekend, will be desperate for a reaction from his players.

Sadly for Mane though, this isn’t going to reflect well on him, and while there were some Liverpool fans arguing his case and slamming officials for not being consistent given other incidents this season, many others refused to buy the winger’s theatrics and slammed his actions, as seen in the tweets below.

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top