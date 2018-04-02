Brilliant news for Barcelona: Massive injury boost vs Roma, Valverde could welcome back key figure into starting XI

Barcelona are busy preparing for their Champions League quarter-final clash with Roma, and reports claim they could be handed a huge injury boost.

The two sides meet in the first leg at the Nou Camp on Wednesday night, with the Catalan giants undoubtedly hoping to take a positive result to the Italian capital next week.

In order to do that, Ernesto Valverde will be desperate to have as close to a fully-fit squad at his disposal as possible, and he could be handed some great news this week, with the La Liga title race and Copa del Rey final in mind too.

According to Sky Sport Italia journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Sergio Busquets could make a quick recovery from injury and may even be in the starting line-up to face Eusebio Di Francesco’s side.

The Spanish midfielder has been sidelined in recent weeks with a foot injury, and given he has already made 41 appearances in all competitions for Barcelona so far this season, his absence has been noticeable for the La Liga leaders as they slipped up at Sevilla at the weekend.

However, as noted in the report, Busquets is said to have resumed training with his teammates this week and in turn has been tipped to make the starting XI to face Roma on Wednesday night.

Given his influence in providing a protective shield in front of the backline coupled with his ability to set the tempo and start attacks, he is a fundamental link in Barca’s play and has been for years.

Having him back for the business end of the season with so many big games coming up will be a major boost and music to the ears of Valverde, while Busquets will also be delighted if he can return and suffer no setbacks with the World Cup in Russia this summer in mind too.