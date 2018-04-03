AC Milan squad vs Inter announced: Gattuso confirms crucial decision, probable XI

AC Milan face a crucial encounter with rivals Inter on Wednesday evening, as they need a win to stay in contention for a Champions League qualification spot.

The Rossoneri start the game eight points adrift of Inter with nine games remaining this season, and so a win is paramount to their chances of leapfrogging their city rivals and claiming a place at Europe’s top table next season.

In turn, Gennaro Gattuso would have been hoping for as close to a full-strength squad as possible, but with Lucas Biglia suspended, he has been forced into at least one change.

As confirmed below, the squad has been announced by the Italian tactician, and as reported by MilanNews.it, he confirmed in his press conference on Tuesday that Riccardo Montolivo would step in in the heart of the midfield in place of Biglia.

Given youngster Manuel Locatelli hasn’t played much football this season, going with the more experienced head of Montolivo is arguably the more sensible option, while the only other potential change as seen in the probable XI below, would be Patrick Cutrone replacing Andre Silva.

The Portuguese forward scored back-to-back winners to earn a starting spot against Juventus last time out, and although he did enjoy a decent outing, Cutrone’s intensity, energy and 15 goals so far this season could tip the balance in his favour to get the nod from the start.

It’s absolutely crucial for Milan to secure a positive result, but Inter have been in good form in recent weeks, going four games unbeaten, scoring 10 goals and conceding none as the Derby della Madonnina looks to have come at the right time for them.

Probable XI: Donnarumma; Calabria, Bonucci, Romagnoli, Rodriguez; Kessie, Montolivo, Bonaventura; Suso, Cutrone, Calhanoglu. (as per MilanNews.it.)