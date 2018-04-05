€35m Barcelona superstar would choose Liverpool over AC Milan as he looks set for Camp Nou exit

A key Barcelona star has been linked with choosing Liverpool over AC Milan as he looks set to depart La Liga.

Barcelona star Andre Gomes looks set to snub AC Milan for a move to the Premier League with both Liverpool and Tottenham interested.

A report from the respected Italian outlet CalcioMercato has stated that Andre Gomes would favour a move to the Premier League over Serie A as his future in La Liga with Barcelona looks in continued jeopardy.

The reports states that both Tottenham and Liverpool have been linked with the midfielder alongside AC Milan but the Premier League clubs now look to have the edge on the possibility of securing the star’s future.

Gomes has understandably struggled to cement regular playing time at the Camp Nou with Barcelona’s squad possessing a plethora of midfield talent including the likes of Andres Iniesta, Ivan Rakitic and Sergio Busquets.

Gomes would of course be a huge boost for Liverpool with the previously mentioned report stating that Emre Can’s future at Liverpool continues to look uncertain with the German yet to pen an extension to his current deal.

Last summer 90min reported that Barcelona had received a bid in the region of €35m for Gomes from an unspecified Premier League club. The report did not directly name the club that the bid came from but does give an indication as to how much Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp would have to pay for the star’s services.