Real Madrid could be hit with costly Champions League ban after star fails to abide by rules

Real Madrid looked a shadow of their usual selves in defence without Sergio Ramos against Juventus on Wednesday night, and they have a real scare ahead.

Los Blancos shipped three goals at home to the Turin giants as the visitors turned the quarter-final tie on its head at the Bernabeu.

Ramos was seen watching from the stands in the first half as he was suspended having picked up a booking in the first leg last week, and he watched on as the Madrid backline couldn’t cope as youngster Jesus Vallejo got the nod in his place alongside Raphael Varane.

While the Spanish giants were able to squeeze through to the semi-finals with a dramatic late Cristiano Ronaldo penalty, they could be hit with another major blow as Guillem Balague notes in his tweet below that Ramos could be suspended against either Roma, Bayern Munich or Liverpool in the next round.

It comes as the Spanish international wasn’t allowed to be on the sidelines given his suspension, and so as doubled down by Marca, with no one at Real Madrid informing him of that, he could now be at risk of facing another ban for breaking UEFA rules.

If he does face another suspension, it will be a huge blow for Real Madrid based on what we saw this week. In contrast, Roma, Bayern and Liverpool will undoubtedly be licking their lips at the thought of taking on a Ramos-less Madrid backline, as Juventus were able to expose them and pick out numerous holes in a thrilling night at the Bernabeu.

The draw for the semi-finals take place on Friday, and it remains to be seen if Ramos will take part in the first leg.