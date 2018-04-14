£20m Premier League defender will snub Arsenal for move to huge Premier League rivals

A Premier League defender and Arsenal target will snub a move to the Emirates to instead sign for a Premier League rival.

West Brom defender Jonny Evans will snub a move to Arsenal to instead move to Manchester City.

A report from the Sun today has stated that Evans will not pursue a move to Arsenal to join Arsene Wenger despite recent speculation. Instead, Evans will hold out for a move to Manchester City to play under Pep Guardiola in the hope that the Premier League leaders will renew previous interest in the West Brom defender.

The report states that a fee for Evans is likely to be in the region of £20m amid past reports and links with a move away from West Brom for the Northern Irish defender.

Evans will of course line up against his former club Manchester United tomorrow as West Brom battle to produce a miracle in order to stay in the league.

The Midlands club currently sit in 20th position in the Premier League and are an astonishing twelve points adrift from safety. It would appear that if Evans wants to continue his career in the Premier League next season that he will have to seal a move away from the Baggies with the Championship looking a certainty and sad inevitability for West Brom.