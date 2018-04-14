Liverpool tipped to get crucial exit update in coming days, entourage influencing ace

Liverpool face losing midfield ace Emre Can this summer, as the German international’s current contract is set to expire.

As per the club’s official site, they will conclude a deal to sign Naby Keita to bolster their midfield, but for a club looking to compete on various fronts, it will arguably still be a blow for Jurgen Klopp to lose his compatriot.

Coupled with the fact that the 24-year-old has made 40 or more appearances in each of the campaigns he’s been at Anfield since his 2014 move, the Reds will be disappointed to lose him.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus officials are said to be expecting a final response from Can in the ‘next few days’ to determine whether or not he will leave Liverpool on a free transfer this summer.

That will be key for them and the Reds, as all clubs involved in Can’s future will need to know whether or not they can plan with him being part of their vision moving forward.

However, Calciomercato add, via the front-page of the paper edition of Tuttosport, that Can’s entourage is said to be pushing him towards sealing a move to Turin.

It’s a questionable decision in truth, as given the progress and excitement that Liverpool have generated this season under Klopp, Can has the opportunity to be a fundamental piece of their pursuit of major honours in the years ahead.

That’s evidenced by their successful push for a t0p-four finish in the Premier League again this season, while they’ve made it to the Champions League semi-finals.

However, given their domestic dominance in recent years, there is also a strong case to be made for Juventus being the right destination.

Joining the likes of Gonzalo Higuain, Paulo Dybala and Giorgio Cheillini at Juve would certainly be a wise career move, not to mention Massimiliano Allegri who has guided them to three consecutive Serie A titles as well as two runs to the Champions League final in the space of three years.