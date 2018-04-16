€30m Barcelona target will only accept move on one major condition

Barcelona are arguably short of quality in the centre-back positions, but reports claim that if they want Sevilla’s Clement Lenglet, there’s a key condition.

The Catalan giants have the second best defensive record in La Liga this season, conceding just 17 goals in 32 games as they remain unbeaten.

In turn, that suggests that the defence is the last thing that they need to improve, but aside from first-choice pairing Samuel Umtiti and Gerard Pique, coach Ernesto Valverde doesn’t have a great deal of quality in depth behind them.

Yerry Mina has not yet convinced since his January arrival while ageing stalwart Thomas Vermaelen has had his injury troubles in the past and isn’t as reliable as needed for a club competing on various fronts.

Sport have continued to link Lenglet with a move to the Nou Camp, with the 22-year-old having a €30m release clause in his contract, but it’s claimed that he will only accept a move to Barcelona or another club if he has guarantees of being a regular starter.

In truth, it’s refreshing to hear a young player prioritise that rather than being starry-eyed over the possibility of moving to a club like Barcelona.

Having made 67 appearances in the last two seasons for Sevilla, he has not only established himself as a key figure in their side, but also through playing regularly, he has gained experience and matured as a player.

As a result, maintaining that momentum in his career will be crucial, as he won’t want to join Barcelona and sit on the sidelines which could see him stagnate.

It’s a risk with Umtiti and Pique still around, but such is the quality that he has displayed for Sevilla this season, there could be an argument that he would offer serious competition and push for a starting berth if he were to make the move.