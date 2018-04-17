€80m Chelsea star linked with summer exit, former club could eye reunion

After making a positive initial impact at Chelsea, it hasn’t quite worked out as planned for striker Alvaro Morata in an indifferent first season.

The 25-year-old arrived from Real Madrid last summer, with many tipping him to showcase his quality given Antonio Conte was set to give him a prominent role.

While the early signs were promising as he was scoring goals and having a positive influence, they’ve undoubtedly dried up as the campaign has gone on and Morata has just 14 goals in 42 appearances this season.

With a lack of an alternative until the January arrival of Olivier Giroud, who showed his importance off the bench again at the weekend in the comeback win over Southampton, it raised further question marks of Morata’s ability to be a leading figure for the Blues.

According to Tuttosport, the Spanish international may be considering a return to Juventus this summer. The report claims that not only are both parties interested in a reunion, but it could take €80m to prise him away from Stamford Bridge along with a €9m-a-year contract to match up with Chelsea’s investment.

Similarly to his time at Madrid, Morata didn’t always have a fundamental role in the starting line-up for Juve on a regular basis.

However, he did score 27 goals in 93 appearances, including several important ones to leave a good impression on the Turin giants.

With plenty of options in attacking positions for Massimiliano Allegri to support his main striker, aside from Gonzalo Higuain, the Italian tactician doesn’t have the greatest of depth in that department having switched Mario Mandzukic into a winger for the most part.

In turn, a swoop for Morata could suit all parties concerned, although it would leave Chelsea with a headache as they’d have to find a replacement this summer and accept that it hasn’t worked out for the Spaniard in west London after just one season.