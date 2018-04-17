Sergio Ramos makes plea to Real Madrid team-mate over Manchester United & City transfer offers

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has pleaded with one of his team-mates to ignore tempting transfer offers from Manchester United and Manchester City, at least for the moment.

The player in question is Isco, who is enjoying his football a little more recently with more playing time, but who remains unsettled at the Bernabeu as top clubs circle for his signature this summer.

Don Balon claim Ramos has spoken to Isco about his future and urged him to try to put transfers out of his mind at least until the end of the season, with Los Blancos in with a chance of an incredible third Champions League win in a row.

Real scraped through into the semi-finals of the competition with a 4-3 aggregate win over Juventus, with Isco playing a key role with some superb passing play particularly in the first leg.

United seem desperate to add Isco’s talents to their squad this summer, with Don Balon claiming Jose Mourinho could even be willing to part with star player David de Gea in order to land his Spanish international colleague.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror recently linked Manchester City with an interest over a £75million deal for the 25-year-old, who’d make an ideal long-term replacement for David Silva at the Etihad Stadium.

Real fans will hope Ramos can help keep Isco’s head clear going into this crucial late stage of the season.