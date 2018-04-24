Barcelona demand €38m as loanee eyes permanent exit from Nou Camp

Barcelona are on course to secure a domestic double this season, and this summer could be an ideal opportunity to offload fringe players.

Ernesto Valverde hasn’t rotated a great deal this season, with key individuals playing heavy minutes as he closes in on more silverware in the shape of the La Liga title to add to the Copa del Rey that they won at the weekend.

SEE MORE: Lionel Messi fighting to keep Liverpool transfer target at Barcelona

In turn, in order to raise funds to strengthen his squad, selling players who haven’t been part of his plans seems to be a sensible transfer strategy, with Calciomercato reporting that Rafinha could be on his way out of the club this summer.

The 25-year-old has been on loan at Inter since January, and he has impressed for the Nerazzurri having made 13 Serie A appearances for Luciano Spalletti’s side.

That could now lead to a permanent exit, as Calciomercato report that he wants to stay in Italy, although his €38m price-tag could prove problematic.

Having struggled with injuries and for playing time at the Nou Camp, a move elsewhere would seemingly suit Rafinha, and having now established himself with Inter, it would make sense for all parties concerned, provided that the Italian outfit are willing to meet his valuation.

Barcelona evidently haven’t needed him this season as he made just one brief appearance in the Copa del Rey before he left in January, and that fee could go towards strengthening Valverde’s squad with a signing that he desires and believes can make his group better.

There may be a hint of disappointment on Rafinha’s behalf though as he has been with Barcelona since 2006. In turn, not being able to emerge as a key figure in the senior side will surely be a frustration for him.