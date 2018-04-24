“What a season he’s had” – Liverpool star branded “world class” by fans after ace overtakes Neymar to set Champions League record

Liverpool fans were absolutely amazed with one star tonight, as they took to social media laud over the ace after he overtook Brazilian superstar Neymar to set a Champions League record. 

James Milner, who has now the record of most assists in the competition with nine, played fantastically in the Reds’ 5-2 demolition of Roma at Anfield, with the England international bagging an assist for his trouble.

MORE: Mohamed Salah puts in Ballon D’Or worthy performance as Liverpool put one foot in Champions League final with 5-2 win

Milner’s assists in the match now means that he overtook the eight that Neymar managed for Barcelona last season, with it now being seen just how many the midfielder can manage before the end of the campaign as Liverpool look to win their sixth European cup.

During and after the match, fans took to social media to heap praise on the former Man City star, as he overtook Neymar in a campaign that will surely go down in history for not just the player, but for Liverpool as a club as well.

Here are a few select tweets from fans praising Milner for his record-breaking performance tonight.

