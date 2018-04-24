Liverpool fans were absolutely amazed with one star tonight, as they took to social media laud over the ace after he overtook Brazilian superstar Neymar to set a Champions League record.

James Milner, who has now the record of most assists in the competition with nine, played fantastically in the Reds’ 5-2 demolition of Roma at Anfield, with the England international bagging an assist for his trouble.

MORE: Mohamed Salah puts in Ballon D’Or worthy performance as Liverpool put one foot in Champions League final with 5-2 win

Milner’s assists in the match now means that he overtook the eight that Neymar managed for Barcelona last season, with it now being seen just how many the midfielder can manage before the end of the campaign as Liverpool look to win their sixth European cup.

During and after the match, fans took to social media to heap praise on the former Man City star, as he overtook Neymar in a campaign that will surely go down in history for not just the player, but for Liverpool as a club as well.

Here are a few select tweets from fans praising Milner for his record-breaking performance tonight.

James Milner with a new record for the most assists in a single UCL campaign. What a season he’s had. — Khush (@thedarkhorse19) April 24, 2018

Milner all time assists record in a Champions League campaign. Been superb through the whole campaign — Gavin Rowett (@gavroost) April 24, 2018

Milner now the assist king in history of a single Champions League season…. the record books don’t know how lucky they are! — Ronan O'Rourke (@ronan_orourke) April 24, 2018

James Milner on record CL assists- Yorkshire Xavi. — Oliver West (@OliverWest100) April 24, 2018

Milner has record assists in a champions league season. Underrated — JL (@JacobLear4) April 24, 2018

James Milner just broke the assist record Absolute insane — Football Edits (@F_Edits) April 24, 2018

James Milner (8) has broke the record for the most assists in the Champions League in a single season. Wow. — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) April 24, 2018

Ladies and gentlemen, we have a new all time assist record holder in the champions league for one season Raise your hands JAMES MILNER — Dyche wants Europe not Arsenal (@from_burnley) April 24, 2018