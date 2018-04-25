Real Madrid are reportedly growing in confidence that they’re set to win the battle for the transfer of Liverpool midfielder Emre Can to replace Luka Modric this summer.

This could be good news for Arsenal and Manchester United, whom Diario Gol have recently linked as potential suitors for Modric to solve their various midfield needs for next season.

The Croatia international could certainly make a fine fit at either club after shining for Los Blancos, though his age means it’s little surprise he could be about to be replaced at the Bernabeu.

Can has impressed at Liverpool and would represent an absolute steal in the transfer market as he looks set to run down his contract at Anfield and become a free agent at the end of this season.

According to Don Balon, Madrid are growing more and more convinced he’ll be their player next season despite some talk of interest from Juventus as well.

This is a real blow for Liverpool, who lost Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona in January and who have had to deal with a number of their star players being poached by bigger sides in recent times.

Luis Suarez and Javier Mascherano are also among those to make their way to Barca, while Xabi Alonso left for Real Madrid in 2009, Fernando Torres moved to Chelsea in 2011 and Raheem Sterling to Manchester City in 2015.