Arsene Wenger has explained his decision to start David Ospina in goal ahead of Petr Cech.

Ospina started on Sunday when they defeated West Ham at the Emirates and Cech was on the bench – which led many to believe Wenger would opt for the Czech to play in goal tonight.

However, Wenger said Cech still has not fully recovered from his hip injury and has said the Columbian given the nod instead.

Ospina has been the club’s cup keeper, turning out eight times in Europe this season, but missed the quarter finals against CSKA Moscow with Cech playing instead.

Why is Ospina starting ahead of Cech?

Speaking to BT Sport prior to kick-off, Wenger explained: “Every decision is tough. I believe that Petr Cech just comes back from injury. I don’t feel he’s completely recovered.

“He takes a lot on his chin because he suffers still a little bit. ‘He’s available but I think Ospina has played the whole competition and has done really well recently. It’s a difficult decision.”

Mesut Ozil and Jack Wilshere are also back in the starting XI after they missed the game against the Hammers.

Meanwhile, Diego Costa makes the bench after initially being ruled out last week.