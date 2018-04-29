Arsenal will be focusing their efforts on their Europa League semi-final second leg in midweek, but they have an important encounter with Man Utd on Sunday.

In what could potentially be Arsene Wenger’s last trip to Old Trafford as a rival boss depending on his next move, having confirmed his intention to step down at the end of the season as per BBC Sport, the veteran tactician will be eager to bow out in style against Jose Mourinho’s men.

SEE MORE: Arsenal to bid for £25m key ace to solve defensive woes

However, given that their top-four hopes in the Premier League are all-but over, they’ll be desperate to go all the way in Europe by advancing beyond Atletico Madrid to make the Europa League final and take a step closer to securing their place at Europe’s top table for next season.

In order to do that, Wenger will be hopeful of having as close to a fully fit squad at his disposal as possible, and The Mirror report that Henrikh Mkhitaryan could be set to return from a knee injury.

It’s suggested that the 29-year-old playmaker could be fit enough to make the bench in Spain after returning to training, and that paints a positive picture on his availability on Thursday night when the Gunners travel to the Wanda Metropolitano as Wenger is tipped to sensibly avoid risking him this weekend.

Although he hasn’t quite hit top form since joining Arsenal in January, given the quality that he possesses and the experience he has of playing in big games and at the highest level in Europe, his return will be a massive boost for Wenger and Arsenal.

It remains to be seen if he features against his former club at Old Trafford as a run out could be crucial in getting him up to speed for Atletico, but ultimately, it’s positive news that he is nearing a return after missing out since sustaining the injury in the Europa League tie with CSKA Moscow earlier this month.