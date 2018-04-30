Liverpool are reportedly set to bid farewell to Emre Can amid reports that he will agree a long-term contract with Juventus.

The German international’s future has long been a talking point, as his current contract with the Reds is set to expire at the end of the season.

Naturally, with no new deal being confirmed, it has led to speculation over his future, but it appears as though the picture is becoming a little clearer as we edge ever closer to the end of the campaign.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, he will agree on a contract with Juventus which will see him earn €6m-a-year over five years, with the Turin giants promising him a fundamental role in their plans to fend off Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

The midfield is an area of weakness for the Bianconeri, particularly with Sami Khedira, Claudio Marchisio and Blaise Matuidi all on the wrong side of 30.

In many ways, it seems a surprise that Can is considering an exit from Liverpool at all given his prominent role under Jurgen Klopp and the progression that the club is making with their Champions League run and top-four finish push in the Premier League this year.

Meanwhile, Juventus are now back in control of the Serie A title race with three games to go and they’ll be confident of adding more major honours to their trophy cabinet with the Coppa Italia final also to come.

In turn, perhaps the appeal of regularly competing for trophies has persuaded Can, but it’s worth noting that it’s still a report at this stage and so there is yet to be any official confirmation from the parties involved that he will be heading to Turin this summer.