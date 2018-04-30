Barcelona secured the La Liga title on Sunday night with a 4-2 win over Deportivo, but Gerard Deulofeu wasn’t entirely happy with what he saw.

The Catalan giants have snapped up the league crown with four games to spare, while they also remain unbeaten as they close in on more history.

SEE MORE: Video: Gerard Pique’s ridiculous showboating as Barcelona win La Liga title

However, as seen in the tweet below from Deulofeu, who is currently on loan at Watford after making the move in January, as per BBC Sport, he noticed something on the t-shirts to commemorate the title triumph.

On the back of the t-shirts, there is a list of the players involved in the club’s success this season, but none of the players who left in January have seemingly been included.

That means Arda Turan, Javier Mascherano, Rafinha and Deulofeu all miss out, with the man in question having a fairly strong argument given he made 10 La Liga appearances before leaving to return to England on a temporary basis.

Noticing that his name wasn’t on the list, he tweeted Barcelona’s official Spanish account and asked: “It’s also mine, no…?” as seen below.

In fairness, he’s got a point. While he wasn’t massively influential in winning the title, he still contributed and was part of the squad for the first half of the season. In turn, it seems a bit harsh to skip him off the list.

It remains to be seen if he’s included in further celebrations in the coming weeks…