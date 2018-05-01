A notable Premier League club are lining up a summer move for a Chelsea star.

West Ham United are lining up a summer move for Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater after the star has had a less-than impressive debut season at Stamford Bridge.

The Sun have reported that Drinkwater could make a London switch in the summer with David Moyes’ West Ham side lining up a move for the England star in the region of £30m just twelve months after he moved to Stamford Bridge from Leicester City for a fee of £35m on deadline day last summer.

Drinkwater had not only been part of a Chelsea side that has underperformed in comparison to their previous season but he has also struggled on an individual level to see any regular playing time under Antonio Conte.

Chelsea have failed to defend their Premier League title this season and currently sit five points adrift from the top four with Champions League football looking unlikely. The only chance of silverware for the Blues will be in the FA Cup final vs Manchester United having already been knocked out of the first knockout round of the Champions League at the hands of Barcelona.

Drinkwater has made just twelve appearances in the Premier League this season with seven of those coming from the bench. It casts a depressing light over the former Premier League title winner with Drinkwater making just five starts in the league this season.