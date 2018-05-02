David Luiz could reportedly swap Chelsea for Napoli in the summer if Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez takes over, according to The Sun.

Luiz is out of favour with current Chelsea manager, Antonio Conte, and has found his playing time limited this season.

The Sun said the former PSG defender hopes to reunite with Benitez, who arguably helped to bring out the best of Luiz’s form during his interim spell in charge of Chelsea, when they won the Europa League together.

Benitez managed the Naples club between 2013 and 2015 and enjoyed success their, winning the Coppa Italia.

The Sun claim he could potentially make a return to replace current Napoli manager, Maurizio Sarri.

Chelsea find themselves in 6th place in the league, and according to The Express, Blues’ owner Roman Abramovich is set to overhaul the squad with a number of players leaving – including Luiz.

The Brazilian, 31, has not featured for the Blues since February 5 due to a series of injuries, which saw him travel to Barcelona in order to see a specialist, according to the Evening Standard.

However, the Evening Standard said he resumed training again last week and could return before the season draws to a close.

Speaking to reporters at Cobham on Friday, when asked whether the defender would be fit before the end of the season, Conte said:

“I don’t know, I don’t know. We’ll see [if he’ll be fit to play this season].

“For sure, now, he’s having training sessions and is improving a lot. He had this problem in his knee. He’s working. Working very hard. He’s aiming to come back before the final of the season.”