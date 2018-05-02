Video: James Milner reveals hilarious plan to celebrate Liverpool reaching Champions League final

Liverpool ace James Milner has played a key role in their run to the Champions League final, but he was in fine form off the pitch too on Wednesday night.

The 32-year-old scored an unfortunate own goal in his side’s 4-2 defeat at Roma in the Italian capital in the second leg, but the Reds still secured their place in the final regardless.

Having prevailed 7-6 on aggregate in a thrilling tie with the Serie A giants, they’ll now face Real Madrid in the final in Kiev on May 26, with Milner hopeful of a starting berth and potentially being a crucial figure in bringing silverware back to Merseyside.

Speaking to BT Sport after the game, as seen in the video below, he was asked how he would celebrate Liverpool’s run to the final by reporter Des Kelly, and few would have expected this hilarious response.

Glass of red tonight, @JamesMilner? “I might stretch myself to a Ribena!” ??? ? @DesKellyBTS pic.twitter.com/OL8Ry5q1Zs — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 2, 2018

Not content with that brilliant one-liner, the versatile ace then reacted to his own goal on Twitter after the game and poked fun at himself, as seen below.

It was undoubtedly a little easier to do so given Liverpool had got through, had it proved costly though he definitely wouldn’t have found the funny side of it.

Nevertheless, it now promises to be a thrilling final as Real Madrid go for their third consecutive trophy, with both sides boasting prolific attacking units which should result in a fascinating and entertaining showdown.