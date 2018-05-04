Cristiano Ronaldo warrants Real Madrid to sign €200m Liverpool superstar this summer instead of these three world-class stars for this reason

Cristiano Ronaldo wants Real Madrid to secure the signature of a Liverpool star but not three other notable stars.

Cristiano Ronaldo wants Real Madrid to sign Mohamed Salah from Liverpool but not Harry Kane, Neymar or Robert Lewandowski.

A report from the Spanish football outlet Don Balon has stated that Ronaldo would potentially urge Real president Florentino Perez not to peruse the likes of Neymar from PSG, Robert Lewandowski from Bayern or Harry Kane from Tottenham.

Instead, the report states that Ronaldo would much rather play alongside Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah than Kane, Lewandowski or Neymar.

It would appear that CR7 now views himself as a conventional number nine with his best natural position now being far more central than it had been many years ago. Ronaldo of course emerged under Sir Alex Ferguson as a natural wide player at Manchester United playing either on the left-side or the right-side.

However, during his time at the Bernabeu Ronaldo has slowly progressed to become more of a central striker due to his prolific goal scoring nature.

Ronaldo would reportedly prefer to have Marco Asensio play on the left with Salah on the right and himself in the middle in his ideal front three at Real Madrid.

Whether Ronaldo’s wishes are to be granted is an entirely different matter and for Zinedine Zidane to acquire Mo Salah’s services from Liverpool could prove to be a difficult task.

Given recent reports, the respected Italian outlet CalcioMercato have stated that even if Real were to stump up €200m for Salah, Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp could still be reluctant to sell.