AC Milan transfer news: Blow in pursuit of favoured Gattuso target

AC Milan have struggled for goals this season, and they’ve seemingly suffered a blow in their pursuit of a player capable of being their solution in Torino striker Andrea Belotti.

The Rossoneri have scored just 50 goals in 36 Serie A games so far this season, making that the joint lowest tally of the top 10 sides in the standings.

In turn, Gennaro Gattuso will have to make adjustments next season in order to find a solution, be that a change in personnel or a tweak to their system.

As noted by MilanNews.it last week, via the paper edition of La Stampa, Belotti had reportedly emerged as their ideal target to solve their goalscoring woes as it was specifically claimed that Gattuso was keen on him.

The 24-year-old had an impressive campaign last year, scoring 28 goals and providing eight assists in 38 appearances in all competitions.

Injuries and loss of form have negatively affected him this time round as he’s been limited to 12 goals in 33 outings, but despite that, Torino club president Urbano Cairo has seemingly dealt a major blow to Milan’s transfer hopes.

“[Torino coach Walter] Mazzarri has an idea of his squad and will give us his insights on who to keep and who will leave. Let’s start again with him and Belotti,” Calciomercato report him telling Radio Rai.

That seemingly doesn’t bode well for Milan and their hopes of prising him away from Turin, as the Granata sound as though they have zero intention of parting company with their talismanic forward.

Neither Andre Silva nor Nikola Kalinic have met expectations this season, leaving youngster Patrick Cutrone to emerge as Milan’s top goalscorer and most consistent striker. Moving forward, if they wish to compete on various fronts, they’ll need much more than that but it remains to be seen if Belotti will emerge as a solution.