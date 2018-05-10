Liverpool midfielder Emre Can is set to become a free agent this summer as his current contract will expire at the end of the season.

Currently sidelined with a troublesome back injury, the German international has been a key figure for the Reds since he joined from Bayer Leverkusen in 2014.

Having played in 40 or more games in each season he’s been with the Merseyside giants, he has proven his importance to the side and had been growing into an established role under Jurgen Klopp.

However, while the Liverpool Echo suggest that he may well have played his last game for Liverpool this season due to his injury, he may well have made his last appearance for the Reds in general too.

According to The Mirror, the 24-year-old wants a release clause included in his new contract, and the Premier League giants are simply not willing to play ball which has led to their current impasse.

In turn, unless a compromise can be reached in the next month or so, it’s more than likely that Can will be heading elsewhere this summer and drawing a close to what could have been a great career with the Reds.

Given his quality and the fact that he still has plenty of room for improvement and development with a huge portion of his career still ahead of him, it will be a blow for Klopp to lose him.

Further, from a business perspective it’s also a nightmare for the club as his value would surely have increased during his impressive stint at Anfield, but instead they now face the very real risk of losing him for nothing this summer.