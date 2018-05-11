Manchester United transfer target confirms he wants to leave Champions League giants following talks with club chiefs

Manchester United and Liverpool may be pleased to learn that Sami Khedira has spoken to Juventus about a transfer away from the club this summer.

The Germany international has confirmed to Juve that he’s keen on leaving for a move to the Premier League, according to Corriere dello Sport, as translated by Calciomercato.

MORE: Chelsea submit stunning transfer offer to rival €100m Manchester United bid for Champions League winner

Khedira would make a fine signing for United as they continue to be linked with a host of big names in midfield this summer, and Calciomercato mention that the Red Devils and Liverpool are thought to be among his admirers.

Juventus could be on their way to signing a new midfielder as well by raiding Liverpool for Emre Can, which has led to some possibility of the Reds then looking to replace him with Khedira, according to the Sun.

United’s need is arguably greater, however, with Michael Carrick set to retire at the end of this season and Marouane Fellaini heading towards the end of his contract.

On top of that, Paul Pogba has struggled to hit top form at Old Trafford and Nemanja Matic could do with more support in that midfield engine room.

Khedira’s quality and experience could make him ideal for Jose Mourinho’s side, and he has the advantage of having worked with the Portuguese before at Real Madrid.

The Metro have also linked United with interest in Napoli’s Jorginho and Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in that part of the pitch.