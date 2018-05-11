Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere was absent from action in midweek as his wife, Andriani, was busy giving birth to their child.
The 26-year-old had some good news to share with the world on Thursday night, as he introduced Siena to his Instagram followers, as seen in the post below.
SEE MORE: Arsenal prepared to splash out €65m to meet release clause to address potential problem
However, he has jokingly revealed the name he preferred to give his baby daughter, but evidently it was never going to get the seal of approval from his better half.
“Unfortunately the Mrs didn’t like the name Arsena,” he wrote in his caption.
It’s another nod to his deep affection for Arsenal, albeit he’s hopefully joking, as having come through the youth ranks with the Gunners, he has firmly established himself as a fans favourite at the Emirates.
Further, having proven his fitness and form this season, it seems as though he should have an important role to play for the next manager as Arsene Wenger prepares for his last game in charge before stepping down this summer.
However, it hasn’t been so simple for Wilshere, as although the Metro claim that he’s on the cusp of signing a new deal with his current contract set to expire at the end of the season, he has yet to officially put pen to paper.
After experiencing a memorable moment off the pitch this week, he’ll be hoping that it’s swiftly followed by a new agreement with Arsenal so he can continue to play for his boyhood club.
Thank you for all the birthday messages and thank you to my beautful wife for making not just today but the whole of 2017 special. We got married and in 2018 you will become a mum for the first time ? thank you for everything! Bring on 2018 with you, Archie, Delilah and our little girl who i can’t wait to meet ?? @andriani_wilshere
A post shared by Jack Wilshere (@jackwilshere) on
COMMENTS