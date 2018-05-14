Manchester United in talks to make £40m Manchester City transfer target their first summer signing

Manchester United have reportedly held talks in recent weeks to step up their pursuit of the transfer of Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred.

According to the Daily Star, the Brazilian could now be Jose Mourinho’s first signing of the summer in a £40million deal despite interest from rivals Manchester City as well.

Fred has shone in Ukraine and looks a real talent capable of making the step up to a bigger club in a more competitive league.

The 25-year-old could be ideal for United’s needs at the moment as they face losing Michael Carrick to retirement this summer, while Marouane Fellaini is nearing the end of his contract.

Fred seems a fine like-for-like replacement for Carrick with his ball-playing skills and work-rate in the middle of the park.

It would also be a huge boost for United to beat City to one of their targets as the two clubs will almost certainly be among the main title contenders again next season after taking up the top two spots this term.

Midfield seems a priority for the Red Devils with the Metro previously also linking the club with Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Jorginho as options for that role.