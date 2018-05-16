Gareth Southgate’s 23-man England squad for the World Cup in Russia this summer has been announced, but fans were not impressed with the way in which it was revealed.

With many talking points already in full flow amid leaks of the squad earlier this week, most notably BBC Sport reporting that both Jack Wilshere and Joe Hart were to be left out which was accurate, much of the squad was relatively well known.

SEE MORE: England World Cup squad 2018 confirmed: Wilshere and Hart left out, but Alexander-Arnold and Rose included

However, the all-important announcement confirmed which players are heading to Russia with the responsibility and hopes of the nation on their shoulders to deliver and at least enjoy a deep run in the tournament.

While the comments should have been about the players included or snubbed with interesting debates over what Southgate has got right and wrong, they were instead dominated by responses to the video put together by the FA to reveal the names which had been selected, as seen below.

In truth, we probably could have done with a good old fashioned list to get the point across, but in an age where social media demands quirky and entertaining angles on things, we got this travesty instead.

It’s fair to say that the FA arguably deserved the reaction they got to the video as no one was impressed…

