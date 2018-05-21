Real Madrid are reportedly eyeing up a move for Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar, after Sergio Ramos asked the club to dip into the transfer market for a new centre back.

Diario Gol are reporting that Los Blancos are interested in making a move for the 23-year-old, and that Inter are willing to let the player leave for an offer of €70M.

The news outlet are also reporting that Ramos isn’t confident in his current centre back partners at the club, and thus he has asked for the club to swoop for a new centre back in the summer.

Skriniar has proven to be a massive hit at the San Siro since his move from fellow Italian side Sampdoria last summer.

The Slovakian international has quickly found himself to be a mainstay in Inter’s side, with the defender playing a part in every game of their 2017/18 Serie A campaign, as he helped the club secure Champions League football on the final day of the season.

The centre-back has also proved that he has a keen eye for goal, as the player managed to find the net four times this season, an impressive return for a defender.

If Real Madrid are keen to listen to Ramos’ pleas, then they’ll have to search long and hard to find a player with more ability and potential than Skriniar.