Liverpool told to pay €60m for 22-year-old international to bolster attack – report

Given Liverpool’s attack has dazzled this season, it wouldn’t appear as though Jurgen Klopp needs to strengthen his attacking options this summer.

The Reds scored 84 goals in 38 Premier League games, giving them the second biggest tally only behind champions Manchester City.

In turn, that seemingly shouldn’t be a priority for them, but as they look to compete on various fronts moving forward, and with potential doubts that Mohamed Salah can replicate the incredible season that he’s just had, perhaps attacking reinforcements begin to make sense.

As reported by Calciomercato, via Kicker, Liverpool are said to have set their sights on Bayer Leverkusen forward Julian Brandt, but it’s claimed that they will have to splash out a whopping €60m on the Bundesliga ace if they wish to sign him.

Brandt, 22, scored 12 goals and provided seven assists in 39 appearances this past season, and with 14 caps for Germany to his name already, he is evidently making a positive impression for club and country at an early stage in his career.

Nevertheless, whether it’s smart business from Liverpool’s perspective to use what could potentially be a significant portion of their transfer budget this summer on him, could be debatable.

The Merseyside giants seem to be doing very well with an attacking trident of Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, while not even the January exit of Philippe Coutinho appeared to have knocked them off their stride significantly having secured a top four finish and reached the Champions League final.

However, if they do wish to kick on to the next level, then perhaps it is a sensible idea to add quality depth and give options to Klopp to rotate and have different dynamics in the final third, which Brandt could arguably provide for them if he were to join.