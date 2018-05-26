Manchester United open official talks to seal £43.7million transfer

Manchester United have reportedly made first official contacts with the agent of Juventus left-back Alex Sandro as his club hold out for £43.7million for his signature this summer.

The Brazil international has long been linked with a move to United and it seems things are making progress now, though Paris Saint-Germain are also interested, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

MORE: Manchester United have already completed transfer of £80m star to replace big name, claims surprise source

United urgently need a new left-back after below-par seasons from Ashley Young and Luke Shaw as options in that position, with Jose Mourinho unsurprisingly looking for more of a specialist in the role.

The Red Devils need top class players in every position if they are to challenge Manchester City for the title next season, with the club finishing a whole 19 points behind them in 2017/18.

It is notable as well that City spent big on full-backs last summer, bringing in Kyle Walker, Benjamin Mendy and Danilo as three new additions in that department.

While it wasn’t always the most important position on the pitch, clubs increasingly use full-backs or wing-backs as key attackers and it is Sandro’s qualities in that department that will make him so appealing to big clubs like United and PSG.